PREMIERE: Listen to Russian Tsarlag’s ‘Open Air’

​Underground film maker, comic artist and musician Carlos Gonzalez, aka Russian Tsarlag, has returned with Unexplained American Goat, a new record of his unique lo-fi droney folk and pop.

Having released a car boot worth of cassette and vinyl records over his career, the Providence-based musician’s last vinyl album was back in 2013 with Gagged In Boonesville on Not Not Fun.



Videos by VICE

Whereas other releases have drifted in and out of a blunted haze, Unexplained American Goat, released on Brooklyn label Wharf Cat Record​s, sees Gonzalez recording with a lot more clarity.

Made up of single-note guitar lines, bare vocals, simple drum-machine patterns and the occasional flourish of noise or keyboard melody, the eight songs on are a study in minimalist song craft.

Listen to the song “Open Air”, which compared to previous Russian Tsarlag releases almost sounds like a high end Beyonce production, and read a short interview with Carlos.

Noisey: “Open Air” is a really pretty song.

Carlos Gonzales: It’s about a trip to a local drive-in that I took with a special person last year.

‘Unexplained American Goat’ is an interesting title. GOAT is often used as a sports acronym for ‘Greatest Of All Time’.

The album is a collection of songs from three self released cassettes. The tapes are American Wipe Out, Unexplained Image, and Goat Man. The title is just a crude combination of those titles.

You came to Australia and New Zealand earlier this year. What was that experience like?

It was wonderful. We did a lot of camping and hiking. We played with some great bands like The Futurians, File Folder, Pumice, and the Breaking World Records family. Walking around a city like Christchurch at night, that looks so surreal after their earthquake five years ago, left a lot of strange images in my head.

What bands were you in while living in Bloomington?

Crotch Council, Bread Fangs, Hepatitis B Youth and DKG Sleep Trio

Why the moves from Tampa, to Bloomington and then Providence?

It’s all just meeting people and feeling in touch with little communities. Tampa can be a pretty isolating place so going to these other places was just a way to see the other side.

Do you listen much to your back catalgoue?

No, I don’t listen to too much or any of my early stuff. I don’t hate it, but I guess I’d rather be listening to some of my friends’ music or Royal Trux or something. I have a fond memory of a tape I released in 2010 called There’s a Snake in My Cash Register. Maybe it holds up.

Catch Russian Tsarlag with Jeff Zagers and Justin Clifford Rhody at these shows:

Oct 7 – Knoxville, TN at Pilot Light

Oct 8 – Chattanooga at Barking Legs Theater

Oct 9 – Memphis at Spottswood

Oct 11- Kansas City at Night Blooms Darkroom and Book Store

Oct 12 – St. Louis at Kerr Foundation

Oct 13 – Milwaukee at Green Gallery

Oct 14 – Chicago at The Archer Beach Haus

Oct 15 – Detroit at TBA

Oct 16 – Pittsburgh at TBA

Oct 17 – Buffalo at BA

Oct 18 – Providence at Tommy’s Place

Oct 20 – Far Rockaway at Red Light District

Oct 21 – Philadelphia at Heaven’s Gate

Oct 22 – Baltimore at Floristree

Oct 23 – Chapel Hill at TBA

Oct 24 – Savannah at Sulphur Studios