PREMIERE: Listen to Stalgia’s “In the Trees”

This starts so effing ominously. Like an old Weeknd cut. “Glass Table Girls” vibes. Or the creaking intro to Banks’ “This Is What it Feels Like”—a.k.a. this song is killer. Muted beats drop in an ocean of svelte R&B, pitchshifted refrains, and just enough hi-hat. Then there’s Lauren Day’s vocal which is plushly downtempo and utterly unhurried. Alongside producer Brandon Leslie, they are Stalgia. Last year they lowkey released “Rust” (very xx meets twigs), but “In the Trees” is the first taster proper tune lifted from their forthcoming EP, and we’re premiering it below. (FYI they’re signed to Crooked Paintings which is a label founded by Evan Bogart, the dude who discovered Eminem, amongst many other baller achievements.)

“Wandering through the jungles of the city, lost in memories of the night before, it’s always a long road home,” say Stalgia with regards to the song. “Sometimes the only way to understand which way to go is ‘In The Trees.’ So let’s climb!”