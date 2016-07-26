PREMIERE: Listen to Vomitface’s Angsty New Tune “Dramamine”



Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

I feel like half the appeal of Vomitface is their name, which is so juvenile and delinquent that it goes past dumb and becomes cool. That’s not to discount Vomitface’s music, which is a perfectly scuzzy and 90s, and the guitars are a little reminiscent of Bleach-era Nirvana. All of this makes sense because apparently the band pull from influences like Slint, Shellac, and Babes in Toyland. Interestingly the trio formed while trapped in a house during Hurricane Sandy, which is fantastically productive seeing as most people spent Sandy really worried or drunk or both. Now living in Toronto, with a brace of EPs under their belts, Vomitface are set to release their debut LP Hooray for Me this August. Below is the premiere for “Dramamine” which features the immortal line “Can’t you see I’m suffering / Down below…” (hopefully there’s some cream for that) and distortion that’ll rattle the foundations of your home.



“We were visiting New Brunswick and stayed at a seaside hotel that had a guitar available for outdoor fire time,” explains singer Jared Micah. “We snatched it and broke into the bar of the hotel’s event space. From there we drank up their beer and wrote this seasick song. The next day I saw a whale.”



Vomitface Tour Dates

8/19 – Smiling Buddha – Toronto, ON (Canadian release show)

8/27 – Pharmacy – Philadelphia, PA

8/28 – Alphaville – Brooklyn, NY (American release show)

8/29 – Dew Drop Inn – Washington DC

8/30 – TBA – Pittsburgh, PA

8/31 – Empty Bottle – Chicago, IL

9/1 – The Summit – Columbus, OH

9/2 – Now That’s Class – Cleveland, OH

9/3 – DIY house show – Baltimore, MD

9/4 – Rock-It Docket – Jersey City, NJ

Vomitface’s Hooray For Me is out on August 26th via Help Yourself