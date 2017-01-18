PREMIERE: LNDN DRGS and P on the Boards Honor A$AP Yams with New EP

Bompton’s Jay Worthy (from LNDN DRGS) and NYC’s P On the Boards (A.K.A. A$AP P) team up for a new EP in tribute to the late, great A$AP Yams on none other than the waviest holiday of all, Yams Day 2017.



“This P On The DRGS project is really special because everyone on it is somebody who Yams co-signed on his way out.” The project includes features from Aston Matthews, Earl Swavey, $ha Hef, G Poreco. “Those were the last people that Yams was really fucking with on his way outta here, so I just wanted to get the homies together one time for someone who was so good to us.”

Watch the video for the EP’s “Let Me Be The 1,” stream the full project below, and catch Jay Worthy this weekend on Noisey Radio for a recap of what’s sure to be a legendary Yams Day celebration today at Madison Square Garden.