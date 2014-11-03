Loom’s Debut EP is Like a Pirate Radio Broadcast from Outer Space

London producer Loom first discovered grime when he was thirteen years old after tuning into a pirate station while scanning frequencies on his dad’s radio. It proved to be a formative experience for Daniel Timms and one which he alludes to in the intro of his debut release. Just audible between the waves of sub-bass on the EP’s title track, “Grade”, is a crackling sample of what sounds like a pirate broadcast, perhaps Timms paying homage to one of his earliest influences.

We’ve got an exclusive premiere of Grade ahead of its release on Mr. Mitch’s Gobstopper imprint later this week. Much like labelmate Dark0’s excellent Fate EP before it, Grade uses grime as its framework while drawing on a number of other inspirations. “Rain Falls Hard Here”‘s sino-grime melodies transform into an almost baroque sounding chordal movement over the course of the track. “North Star”, the EP’s surprising highlight, feels like it could soundtrack an episode of Carl Sagan’s Cosmos, its glacial and majestic synths evoking a similarly celestial soundscape to that of Logos’s Cold Mission. Perhaps one explanation for this current fascination with outer space in grime is that many, like Timms, first discovered it while searching the airwaves at night for transmissions from the void.

Grade is out November 7 on Gobstopper Records.