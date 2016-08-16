Listen to the Bittersweet Debut Track from Luxury Death

Luxury Death is the brainchild of Ben Thompson and Meg Williams, who are partners in both music-making and life in general – like Manchester’s answer to Mates of State, an indie version of Die Antwoord, or Fleetwood Mac without the endless drama and gak. The project started as “something else to do in the bedroom together” and quickly blossomed into a full band churning out bittersweet lo-fi indie songs influenced by the knowledge that one day your life will end. So that’s nice. We’re premiering their debut single “Radiator Face” below and it’s the sound of waking up with a crushing hangover and comedown, but lying sweatily next to the one you snog. In fact, it’s actually not a million miles away from Mates of State if you replaced the euphoria with casual nihilism and the twinkly piano lines with screeching guitar #riffs.

Give it a listen below.

“Radiator Face” is out on August 17 through PNKSLM.

Tour dates:

August 28 – London, UK – Through Being Cool Bank Holiday @ Lock Tavern

September 30 – London, UK – The Finsbury w/ Happyness

October 23 – Sheffield, UK – Bungalows & Bears w/ Happyness

October 25 – Manchester, UK – Sound Control w/ Twin Peaks & Happyness

October 27 – London, UK – Old Blue Last w/ Lowly