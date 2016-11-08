PREMIERE: Marty Baller, A$AP Ferg, Migos Don’t Paws for Breath on “I’m a Dog”

Harlem rapper Marty Baller has been stepping out on his own over the past year or so. Stepping up his role in A$AP Mob, his impressive 2015 single “Things We Go Through” caused a buzz before tracks like “Roll The Bud Up” and the A$AP Ferg-featuring “Big Timers” dropped this year.

With his debut mixtape, MartyGraW, dropping this Friday, November 11, he’s preparing to take another step into the spotlight. “I’m a Dog,” premiering on Noisey today and produced by lordxprynce, is a boisterous trap track with A$AP Ferg and Migos both guesting and making as many dog-related puns as possible.

Videos by VICE

Listen to the track below and keep an eye out for MartyGraW. It’ll drop on DatPiff on Friday.



