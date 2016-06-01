PREMIERE: Mess Kid Remixes Marz Leon’s “Hrtbaq,” Somehow Makes Summer Tune

LA-based singer and producer MARZ LÈON has a dramatic grace to her, an ability to turn just about anything into a work of brooding theatre. Her voice slides between crackles, whispers and resigned melodies. “Hrtbaq,” released last August, was a showcase of sorts, a bright trip-hop beat, drawn back into the singer’s twilight mindset.

But Latvia-born Mess Kid can twist just about anything to his whims. The New York-based DJ, who’s collaborated with Makonnen and Le1f between releasing tapes of his own, can manipulate a track into darkness or light. His remix of MARZ LÈON’s “Hrtbaq,” premiering on Noisey today after airing on Beats 1 on Sunday, turns the track into something skittish and sunny, glitching along behind the singer’s melancholy.

Check out the track below:

