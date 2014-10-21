VIDEO PREMIERE: Maya Jane Coles X GAPS – “In Dark, In Day”

Maya Jane Coles returns with a new EP “In Dark, In Day” – a collaboration with British-based duo GAPS, made up of Rachel Butt and Ed Critchley.

The title track, produced by Coles, features Butt’s melancholic vocals and atmospheric guitar from Critchley. All these different elements are brought together by Coles, who adds her own characteristic touch in the form of oscillating synths and looping bleeps.

Videos by VICE

“In Dark, In Day” was released by I/AM/ME and is available now via iTunes and Beatport.

Connect with Maya Jane Coles and GAPS through their Facbeook pages below:

http://mayajanecoles.com

http://www.facebook.com/mjcofficial

http://www.twitter.com/mjcofficial

http://instagram.com/maya_mjc

http://www.youtube.com/mjcofficial

http://play.spotify.com/artist/6TshTC…