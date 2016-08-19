PREMIERE: Middle Kids – “Your Love”





Middle Kids are an Aussie trio and below is the premiere of their new track “Your Love.” Made up of Hannah and Harry (two classically trained musicians) and Tim, Middle Kids are fresh blood in the indie-pop world: their debut EP was recorded in their house and it’s due out this fall with Stateside dates booked for later this year.

“We wrote and recorded Your Love quickly and it felt natural,” explain Hannah and Tim from the band. “‘Sometimes I wanna give up on this love, but then I hear you call,’ is when we hold two contradictory truths equally in our hearts with full confidence. It was important to us that the song felt raw, that the wood and metal and physical dimensions of the rooms and instruments could be experienced. We wanted Hannah to sing not to you or for you, but with you. We hope that it treats you right.”

Videos by VICE

Hannah’s voice is a little Stevie Nicksie and the jangly guitars sound like they’re lifted from an interstitial scene in Singles, but you know sometimes you hear a song and you just like it. You can’t say why. Even though it’s our whole job to say why something is compelling and sounds good and why you should be interested, it’s Friday! Who has time for words, just press play. ​