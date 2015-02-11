Premiere: Nai Harvest – “Sick on my Heart”

Nai Harvest, who put out the excellent “Buttercups” last year, have written a new song called “Sick on my Heart.” Listen to it above. We could tell you how the song is a journey through hazy garage-punk, smiley-faced lighter burns, and the sort of shit that makes the most sense when played at tinnitus threatening volume, but you can use your own ears and decide for yourself. But as Valentines Day is coming up, and this song’s theme is vomiting, let us say this: throwing up may involve a monsoon of half-digested fries and stomach acid but god damn, it can be kinda romantic. Making out after bae’s blown chunks all over the duvet, carpet, and half the bookshelf, is hella more amorous and loving than any half-arsed prosaic biro scrawl inside a Hallmark card. I bet Kim Kardashian’s witnessed spaghetti jettison from Kanye West’s nose many times. That shit is binding.

“Sick on my Heart” is taken from the band’s album Hairball, which is out April 28 on Topshelf Records.

Catch Nai Harvest on tour with Best Friends



16/4 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

17/4 – London, Birthdays

18/4 – Brighton, Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

19/4 – Nottingham, Bodega

20/4 – Birmingham, The Oobleck

21/4 – Glasgow, Broadcast

22/4 – Manchester, Soup Kitchen

23/4 – Leeds, The Brudenell Social Club

24/4 – Sheffield, The Harley