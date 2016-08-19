Bay Area Post-Punks Never Young Have Something to Say To Shit Men

Men are the worst, aren’t they? They’re always there, sitting with their legs wildly akimbo on the tube and clearing their throats at a volume that suggests they have not once felt uncomfortable in public. Just kidding! Men are ok sometimes. However, this new track called “Beta Male Erotica” from Bay Area post-punks Never Young is specifically about the kind of men who suck.

Formed in 2014 by childhood friends Christopher Adams and Nikolas Soelter, Never Young’s furious cyclone of reverb and screeching guitars lands somewhere between Sonic Youth and Title Fight, which is truly a great place to be. The track is taken from the second installment of their ‘singles tape’ series – an ongoing collection of unreleased songs and b-sides, recorded with Monte Vallier (Wax Idols, Terry Malts) with production aid from Shaun Durkan of Weekend. But what is “Beta Male Erotica” all about, you might ask, and how can you avoid being This Guy? Vocalist/guitarist Christopher Adams explains:

“I wanted to write this song about a very specific and often unsuspecting type of misogynist. For the purposes of this song we’ve decided to call him the ‘Beta Male’. He’s an art student or a musician or a writer or a bad combination of the three. He’s a self-proclaimed feminist/ally and knows all of the $10 words to kind of substantiate it in conversation. He’s the boy that publicly prides himself on his knowledge of critical theory, radical politics and all things subversive. He tells you about his bouts with depression and anxiety within the first 15 minutes of meeting him and very overtly postures himself as ’emotional’ and ‘introverted’. His existence in subculture is a guise. He wields these traits as means to a misogynistic end. Next thing you know our Beta Male has slept with four different people in a month and is strategically ghosting all of them. Writer Alan Hanson so aptly describes him as this: ‘He is emotionally intelligent but does nothing with this knowledge. He is artistic. He is aware. He is still a dick.’”

Listen below.

Singles Tape II: SoftBank will be released on October 14 through Father/Daugher Records. Pre-order it here now.

