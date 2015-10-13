Listen to the Massive and Glorious New Mono Song “Death In Reverse”

Photo courtesy of Mono
For over the past ten years, the Japanese band Mono has been in the business of writing sonic epics. There are very few acts that can manage to keep up with the quartet; with ease it seems as though they are able to write one masterpiece after another with no sign of slowing. Today, we’re excited to unveil another one of these achievements in sound, “Death In Reverse” off of their upcoming Transcendental split with Germany’s The Ocean. The song embodies some kind of transcendence and spirituality, the instruments build on top of one another to create a sonic epiphany. The band has been mastering their craft in expounding emotions in pure instrumentation, this being no different. It feels as though one is headed into some vast expanse, not aware of what is to come. “Death In Reverse” does well to make itself another track in Mono’s pantheon of creations, another song that will remain forever.
Listen to “Death In Reverse” below, and order your copy of the record right here. Also catch the band on tour below:
Mono, The Ocean and and Solstafir live:
12.10.2015 DK Aarhus Voxhall
13.10.2015 NO Oslo Vulkan Arena
14.10.2015 SE Stockholm Debaser Medis
16.10.2015 FI Turku Klubi
17.10.2015 FI Helsinki The Circus
18.10.2015 RU St. Petersburg Zal Ozhidaniya
19.10.2015 RU Moscow Volta
21.10.2015 LT Vilnius New York
22.10.2015 PL Warsaw Proxima
23.10.2015 DE Berlin Heimathafen
24.10.2015 NL Leeuwarden Romein (Into The Void)
25.10.2015 BE Antwerp Trix
26.10.2015 DE Cologne Live Music Hall
27.10.2015 DE Wiesbaden Schlachthof
28.10.2015 DE Munich Backstage
29.10.2015 I Bologna Locomotiv
30.10.2015 I Mezzago Bloom
31.10.2015 F Lyon CCO Villeurbanne
01.11.2015 ES Barcelona Bikini
02.11.2015 F Toulouse Le Metronum
03.11.2015 CH Lausanne Les Docks
04.11.2015 CH Zürich Harterei
05.11.2015 F Paris Trabendo
06.11.2015 UK London Electric Ballroom
07.11.2015 UK Leeds Damnation Fest
08.11.2015 Gr Athens Fuzz Club
09.11.2015 Tr Istanbul Garajistanbul