“4. Untitled” is 7 Minutes of Ambient Bliss from One of the Brains Behind Lust for Youth

Look, everyone gets fed up with their playlists sometimes. Admit it – no disrespect to the musical scholars and gentlemen of Fleetwood Mac. Or the righteously obnoxious, still drug-fueled fury of a pre-Relapse Marshall Mathers. But sometimes everything just seems overplayed and unoriginal, and the usual suspects just can’t get the job done.

At times like that, we must traverse the grey and undefined expanses of our musical Milky Way, and open our minds to the neatly arranged chaos of pioneers like Kyo.

Kyo is the newly-debuted, experimental brainchild of Copenhagen-based artist and composer Frederik Valentin and synth provocateurs Lust for Youth‘s Hannes Norrvide. This mysterious, nearly 7-minute-long ambient adventure is aptly titled “4. Untitled”, and was released as part of Kyo’s debut cassette Potentiel Musik through Posh Isolation, selling out all 200 copies on the first day. It’s a blissful push-and-pull of vast and varying instrumental elements that will send you soaring through skies of calmingly synth-infused Spanish guitar before submerging you in spine-numbing swamp of bass tones and deep, ominous drones.

Go now, into the unknown. Venture forth and bask in the ambience. Film a time-lapse of yourself gazing out the window, as you contemplate life. Commune with inter-dimensional beings of light. Don’t be afraid. There is no form, no rules. No artist beefs or T-shirt sales. No Facebook page.

There is only Kyo.

Oh, and Kyo can be found on Spotify, btw.