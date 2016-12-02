PREMIERE: Ngunzuguzu’s Asmara Gives the Stage to Femme Power in Her “Savage Women” Mix

The duo of Asmara and Daniel Pineda as Ngunzuguzu has made waves by adding their own otherworldly elements to the realm of rap, dancehall, club music, and more. As Asmara gets ready to play the SHIFT party in New York City this weekend alongside Young M.A., Kodie Shane, and others, today we’re premiering her new “Savage Women” mix. The mix, which spans 20 minutes, gives the floor to female performers, both rising and established. It includes hard-hitters like “Broke Boy” from Detroit’s Kash Doll, a speedy edit of Young M.A.’s “OOOUUU”, and an a capella of Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing).” Listen to “Savage Women” and see details for SHIFT below.

Tracklist:

BBYMUTHA – Other Bitches Boyfriends

NINA TECH- Run Around

KODIE SHANE- Hold Up (Dough Up)

REDDCOLDHEARTED- Want To

ASIAN DOLL- Texas

SAVAGES- Break Em

KASH DOLL- Broke Boy

LAURYN HILL- Doo Wop (That Thing) Accapella

KAMAIYAH- I’m On

TRINA- Fuck For Free Freestyle

YOUNG M.A- OOOUUU (Leo & Helix Edit)

NONI BLANCO- Kidding Me

TINK- Drama Queen

HEAVEN- Don’t Shoot

Photo: JT DE Mallory



