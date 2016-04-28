Listen to Oberhofer’s Deluxe Edition of ‘Chronovision’ Because It’s All Heart





So this is the thing: Oberhofer released their second album Chronovision back in August last year, but here we have the deluxe version of the album which contains not one, not two, but 12 new tracks. Erm. That’s like a whole new LP, no? Kinda crazy. But ol’ Brad Oberhofer’s always been a kind of confounding sort.

There’s some demos thrown into the mix here, but also lushly melancholic tunes like the piano-wonky swoon of “Alone After Life” which sounds like a loveable drunk plink-plonking at some dive bar. In the candlelight you’re sorta swooning. And then there’s the 60s skiffle pop of “Someone Take Me Home.” Oh honey, we feel your lonely—surrounded by people but still searching for that one who will squeeze your hand under the table so you know everything will really be A-OK in the end. Ultimately these songs, rich in reverb and delicate hooks, sound a little rumpled, a tiny bit undone, but therein lies their charm.

“In order to innovate, mistakes must be made,” says Brad. “It’s unlikely I am innovating beyond reinvention through my own personal lens, but it is likely I made many mistakes in the performances recorded on each of the demos and B-sides presented carefully to you on Chronovision Deluxe.

“I would like to hear more humanness in modern music and I encourage the creation of contemporary musical recordings in which aesthetic mistakes are welcome and sensation conquers technical proficiency. I’ve experienced an array of emotionally complex experiences, and gained catharsis from (out of confusion) writing and recording these songs. I hope you enjoy.”

Listen closely. There’s a heartbeat here. Beat, beat, boom.

The deluxe version of Oberhofer’s Chronovision is out on 4.29 via Glassnote.

