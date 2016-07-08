Star.One’s Video for “Original Badman feat. Takura x Assassin” Is like the London Rude Boy Answer to “Step Up”

London sibling production and DJ duo Star.One have built a strong reputation as trustworthy purveyors of UK underground music. Their 2014 Elements mixtape featured the likes of P Money, D Double E, and G Frsh, earlier this year they dropped this lit remix of Section Boyz’ “Lock Arff,” and their fusion of garage, grime and jungle places them in a category all of their own. We’re premiering their video for “Original Badman feat. Takura x Assassin” below, which features a gang of extremely well dressed rude boy’s dancing their way around London’s estates, subverting a stereotype a minute before engaging in a dance-off with a bunch of local girls. Basically it’s like the London rude boy answer to Step Up, and it’s incredible.

