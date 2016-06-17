PREMIERE: Parakeet Are Back With a Gorgeous, Psychedelic Video For “Monsoon”

Parakeet is made up of Mariko Doi and James Thomas, who formed in 2011 as an instrumental thrash punk duo. We premiered them back in 2014 and we’re happy to say they’re still together and still making bangin’ music.

Today we premiere their latest video for “Monsoon,” off their album Kasa, an out of this world exploration of what it feels like to be caught up in life. As the song plays, a girl chaotically twists and turns above the ground, slowly floating up into space through a thunderstorm before slowly and softly coming back down to earth. It’s psychedelic and pretty to look at, which is a nice reprieve.

When asked to comment on the video, Mariko responded: “Often life is confronted by a brutal force of a monsoon.”

Which… yeah. Can’t really argue with that.

Enjoy the video! And be sure to check out their full album too.