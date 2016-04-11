PREMIERE: Party Endlessly with Popcaan’s “Never Sober” Video



It’s almost summer, which means two things: 1. We’re all about to party all the time and 2. We are going to be listening to a lot of Popcaan. Obviously, those two things go hand in hand—and never more so than on Popcaan’s new single “Never Sober,” which we’re premiering the video for below. The song, as you can guess, is pro-party. The video is as well. When asked for comment about it, Popcaan simply had the following to say: “It’s just like the song says: never sober.” Can’t argue with that. Life is good, and the sun is shining, at least wherever Popcaan is right now.

The video is a sort of day-in-the-life depiction of Popcaan waking up with a beautiful woman, grabbing a bottle of Henny, and heading out to do the same thing all over again, partying at the beach with more beautiful women before ditching them for another beautiful woman before ditching her for yet another beautiful woman, leaving the aforementioned beautiful women chasing after him. Unruly? Yes. But, hey, it’s probably not too far off. Popcaan’s been one of our favorite people for a while, and as we explored in the recent Noisey Jamaica episode on VICELAND, he is massively popular. He made his own documentary about it, too.

Fresh on the heels of the recently leaked Drake collaboration “Controlla” that’s already been lighting up the internet and dancefloors everywhere, he’s currently at work on a new album set to come out in the next few months. His team also says to “expect more work between [him] and Drake.” Views from the 6 is coming soon, so we’ll probably see just what that means before long…

