Torontonian Supergroup Peeling Announce New EP and Premiere First Single, “Leisure Life”

You haven’t listened to Toronto four-piece Peeling yet; at least, you haven’t listened to them as Peeling. But there’s a good chance you’ve heard the band’s members elsewhere. The project grew out of Mexican Slang with singer Annabelle Lee still upfront. Behind her, it’s the meeting point of Dilly Dally bassist Jimmy Tony Rowlinson, Odonis Odonis drummer Denholm Whale, and and Golden Dogs guitarist Alejandro Cairncross.

Mexican Slang’s dissonant clatter is still there on “Leisure Life,” premiering on Noisey today. Snarling verses give way to simple, ethereal choruses, Lee’s voice pushed back against the overdriven bass.

“‘Leisure Life’ is a song about the motivations of self-interest and having a bloated sense of entitlement,” Lee wrote in an email to Noisey. “It’s about choosing the easiest route towards temporary personal gain and participating in behaviours that benefit you at the expense of yourself and others. From seeking validation through consumerism to having a warped sense of integrity under the guise of religion, it all comes down to apathy and greed.”

With the track, the band are announcing their debut EP as Peeling, Rats in Paradise, out October 14 on Buzz Records. Oh, and they’re touring, too, traversing North America with Muuy Biien, Preoccupations, and the brilliant Death Valley Girls. The tour kicks off in mid-October.

Listen to “Leisure Life” below, take a look at the band’s tour dates beneath that, and pre-order Rats in Paradise right here.

Peeling Tour Dates:

Sept 25 – Toronto, ON @ Bovine Sex Club *

Oct 12 – Ottawa, ON @ House of Targ

Oct 13 – Montreal, QC @ L’Escogriffe

Oct 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^

Oct 16 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel ^

Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA @ 97 Astoria

Oct 19 – Augusta, GA @ Soul Bar !

Oct 20 – Asheville, NC @ Jackson Scott’s !

Oct 22 – Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse

Oct 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Comet

Oct 25 – Chicago @ The Empty Bottle

Nov 4 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

+ More TBA

* with Death Valley Girls

^ with Preoccupations

! with Muuy Biien

