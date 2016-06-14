PREMIERE: Peter Bjorn and John’s “Breakin’ Point” Video is Lonely in Good Company

Somehow it didn’t feel like five years since Peter Bjorn and John had graced us with their presence. But sure enough, the Swedish trio’s new album Breakin’ Point, their seventh, is the first new project we’ve heard from them since 2011’s Gimme Some. Announced a couple months ago with the brash and bright “What You Talking About” and the solemn, singalong title track, the album came out this past Friday. It’s a wonderfully constructed and unabashed pop record.

And now the title track has a lush and lonesome video, premiering on Noisey today. Directed by the Danish-Norwegian duo HochR, it draws on the song’s slow grace without ignoring the optimism that the band keep on hand at all times.

Videos by VICE

Check out the video below. Breakin’ Point is out now on INGRID and Peter Bjorn and John are on tour all the way through summer.

Peter Bjorn and John on tour:

June 18th @ Exit In in Nashville, TN

June 19th @ Taste of Randolph in Chicago, IL

June 20th @ Ready Room in St. Louis, MO

June 22nd @ The Englert Theatre in Iowa City, IA

June 23rd @ Fine Line Music Café in Minneapolis, MN

June 24th @ Winnipeg Jazz Festival at Burton Cummings Theatre in Winnipeg, Canada

June 26th @ Waiting Room in Omaha, NE

June 27th @ Granada Theatre in Lawrence, KS

June 29th @ Bluebird Theatre in Denver, CO

June 30th @ Twilight Concert Series at Ogden Amphitheater in Ogden, UT

July 2nd @ Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI HE

July 3rd @ Grog Shop in Cleveland, OH

July 5th @ Mod Club in Toronto, ON

July 7th @ Ottawa Bluesfest @Lebreton Flats, Ottawa, ON

July 8th @ Festival International de Jazz de Montreal in Montreal, Canada

July 9th @ Festival D’Été De Québec (Quebec City Int’l Summer Fest), Québec, Canada

July 20th @ Metro Theatre in Sydney, Australia

July 21th @ The Corner in Melbourne, Australia

July 22nd @ Splendour In The Grass in Byron Bay, Australia

August 27th @ FYF Festival in Los Angeles, CA

August 28th @ Revolution Hall in Portland, OR

August 30th @ Commodore in Vancouver, BC

August 31st @ Neptune in Seattle, WA

September 1st @ Fillmore in San Francisco, CA

September 17th @ Music Farm in Charleston, SC

September 19th @ Jefferson Theater in Charlottesville, VA

September 20th @ College Street Music Hall in New Haven, CT

September 21st @ Webster Hall in New York, NY

September 23rd @ Trocadero in Philadelphia, PA

September 24th @ Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC

September 25th @ Royale Ballroom in Boston, MA

Follow Noisey on Twitter.