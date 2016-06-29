Pimpton Flexes As the Next Canadian Rap King in “Checkered Flags”



Image via YouTube

Pimpton depicts himself as an emperor of Canadian hip-hop in his latest video for “Checkered Flags.” Directed by Stuey Kubrick, the video shows a crowned Pimp strolling through a castle while boasting about his midwest roots over a Dead Lighters beat. The Regina emcee shouts out, “Saskatchewan life, I’m Saskatchewan bred” and declares “I want the whole world, I won’t stop till I get it.”

“The song was inspired by Lil Wayne and the movie Ben-Hur,” says Pimpton. “I wanted to do a fun intro track with solid bars that would encompass and express the homecoming aspects of my career. I was always a huge fan of Weezy’s free verses where he would do a regular length song with no apparent chorus that would still sound like a complete track. The title “Checkered Flags” indicates the beginning of the victory lap.” The track is featured on the Allow Us To Be Generous EP. Watch the video premiere below.

Devin Pacholik is a Canadian writer and castle enthusiast.