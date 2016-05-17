Listen to Plaitum’s Glowering New Track “Slave Red Stag”





We premiered London-based pair Plaitum’s first single proper—“LMHY”—some six months ago and since then Matt Canham and Abi Dersiley have been drip feeding their eerie, faintly industrial electronic-pop online, in the form of their self-titled EP and now Jagwa, out on Harvest Records on May 20. Below is the 20 year old’s latest composition, “Slave Red Stag,” from said EP, a song that sounds like the soundtrack to the closing scenes of a film where the a separated couple finally find each other in the wake of the appocalypse. It’s magic hour. It’s pretty climactic.

The pair have other ideas: “‘Slave Red Stag’ is a story about obsession in a chaotic relationship between two lovers, about conflict in that relationship and how far you’d go to have someone forever—the difference between love and obsession. We were awake for most of the weekend when recording this, and the brain gets weirder the longer you’re awake—the first cut of the song was eight minutes long.”

Let the waves of weird wash over you.