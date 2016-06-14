PREMIERE: Walk Through Reggae Sounds with Protoje’s Brilliantly Inventive ‘Royalty Free’

Chances are good you’ve heard Jamaican reggae artist Protoje’s tracks over the last couple years. He’s been taking his sound around festivals and picking up crossover radio airplay with a series of songs that overlay classic intonations and rhythms with fresh, modern flourishes. And if you’re into that kind of stuff, you might have heard the brilliant “Kingston Be Wise” blaring out from your helicopter’s radio on GTA V.

His new project, Royalty Free is premiering on Noisey today, his first batch of new music since 2015’s Ancient Future. It’s a wonderfully inventive walk through dancehall, dub, reggae, and hip-hop, showcasing the artist’s talents as both a curator and unqiue vocalist. From the flow on “Can’t Feel No Way” through the hazy “Sandra Foster” and the sweetly melodic closer “Used To Be My Life,” it’s a rewarding and refreshingly addictive piece of work.

Videos by VICE

Listen to Royalty Free below and download it for free from his website. Oh, and catch up with Protoje on tour this summer.

Protoje on tour:

JULY 6 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

JULY 7 – TLA – Philadelphia, PA

JULY 8 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY JULY 9 – Merryland Music Fest – Columbia, MD

JULY 10 – Festival d’ ete de Quebec – Quebec City, Canada

JULY 11 – Mod Club – Toronto, ON

JULY 13 – House of Blues – Chicago, IL

JULY 14 – Mill City – Minneapolis, MN

JULY 17 – Pemberton Festival – Pemberton, BC

JULY 19 – The Top Hat – Missoula, MT

JULY 21 – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

JULY 22 – Mishiwaka Amphitheater – Bellvue, CO

JULY 23 – Bluebird – Denver, CO

JULY 24 – Taos Brewery – Taos, NM

JULY 26 – Crescent – Phoenix, AZ

JULY 28 – The Pier – Santa Monica, CA

JULY 29 – The Regent – Los Angeles, CA

JULY 30 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV

JULY 31 – Adamari Caribbean Festival – Ontario, CA

AUGUST 2 – The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

AUGUST 3 – Mystic Theatre – Petaluma, CA

AUGUST 4 – Reggae On The River – Humboldt County, CA



Follow Noisey on Twitter.