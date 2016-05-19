PREMIERE: Psychic Ills Gets Pretty and Dig the Past on “Baby”



Photo by Kenny Jossick

There’s only a couple more weeks before Psychic Ills release their fifth record, Inner Journey Out. The country-tinged “Another Change” and half-bluesy “I Don’t Mind,” released at the back end of last month, have already hinted at some subtle new territory for the New York duo and the latter featured Hope Sandoval of Mazzy Star and if you can’t cry to her voice then you’re dead inside.

The third track from the album, “Baby,” is another gentle step into the unknown, its gospel harmonies sidling up to that country slide guitar again. Tres Warren’s voice is laconic and liberating, half-interested and entirely present all at the same time. “‘Baby’ was one of the earliest demos I had for Inner Journey Out,” Warren told us via email, “but it was one of the last songs we finished. I guess it’s sort of personal but in the end I’m not sure who it’s about any more—that happens with songs sometimes. I really like what the gospel singers brought to it.”

Warren also checked off Dennis Wilson’s Pacific Ocean Blue and Dion’s Born To Be With You as “big influences on this record.” And listening back, it’s easy to see what the band drew from; Wilson’s gospel-edged affirmations and Dion’s Spector-heavy sounds both find their way onto the three tracks that we’ve heard so far.

Listen to “Baby” below. Inner Journey Out is out on Sacred Bones on June 3.

Catch Psychic Ills on tour:

6/11/2016 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg (Northside, Record Release Show) *

6/14/2016 – Manchester, UK – Ruby Lounge

6/15/2016 – London, UK – Lexington

6/16/2016 – London, UK – Lexington

6/17/2016 – Brussels, Belgium – Beursschouwburg

6/18/2016 – Paris, FR – International Psych Festival

6/19/2016 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival

6/20/2016 – Berlin, DE – Badehaus

6/22/2016 – Israel, Tel Aviv – Levontin 7

6/23/2016 – Milan, Italy – Sacrestia

6/24/2016 – Pescara, Italy – IndieRocket Festival

6/25/2016 – Ravenna, Italy – Hana Bi

8/12/2016 – St. Malo, FR – La Route du Rock

8/19/16 – Paredes de Coura – Vodafone Paredes de Coura

* w/ Weyes Blood