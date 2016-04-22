PREMIERE: Rap Enigma Spark Master Tape’s “All About the Money” Video Is an Orgy of Opulence

Spark Master Tape is an enigma. No one knows who he is or where he’s from. He pops up without warning, and he’s known to disappear just as quietly, vanishing for years with no inkling of whether he’s to be heard from again. We’re lucky to have been blessed with a new Spark Master Tape release in this month’s Silhouette of a Sunkken City, and today we present the video for Sunkken City’s “All About the Money.” It’s an orgy of opulence, coins, jewelry, and gold dust shimmering in slow motion in some dark, clandestine back room as Spark raps about the cold thirst of the hunt for capital. From Spark: “Bakk out the sprinklers. It ain’t never been nothing. One dollar bills and two Uzis on that 365. Nobody in the camp ain’t a wakkeboi. 2014 our year.” Watch “All About the Money” below and stream the rest of Silhouette of a Sunkken City right here.