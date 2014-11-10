[Video Premiere] | ‘MGNTRN,’ Romain Tardy’s Projection-Mapped Ferris Wheel

PROYECTA presents : MGNTRN from Proyecta on Vimeo.

With MGNTRN (pronounced “Magnotron”), French new-media artist Romain Tardy has pushed the limits of video mapping by transforming a giant ferris wheel and its surrounding environment into a field of dynamic projection mapping. The immersive and intense audio-visual performance was inspired by an visual and sound imaginary straight out of sci-fi and technology from the 70’s—think “starfields, black holes, kawaii characters, and retrofuturistic spaceships, as well as vintage arcade games,” Tardy says in the project’s description—and merges video mapping, lighting design, and even “a tiny robot physically operating the LEDs,” with an impressive 8-channel electronic soundtrack from Squeaky Lobster.

We were dumbstruck last May when MGNTRN, named after a space-themed pinball machine built in 1974 by Gottlieb, was presented for PROYECTA, a new media festival in Puebla, Mexico. Today, Tardy offers up the online premiere of a breathtaking 10-minute video presentation of MGNTRN last weekend at the TAGDF festival in Mexico, and at the KIKK festival in Belgium.

Watch MGNTRN above, and check-out a few never-before-seen images below:

Romain Tardy stands in front of MGNTRN

Click here to learn more about Romain Tardy’s MGNTRN.

Original concept, design and animation : ROMAIN TARDY

Music : SQUEAKY LOBSTER

Software development & engineering : MAYA BENAINOUS / CYRIL LAURIER

Production : PROYECTA

Executive producer : CARMEN ORTEGA CASANOVAS

Proyecta creative director : MANUEL ALCALÁ

Production coordinator : SAMUEL RIVERA TOVAR

