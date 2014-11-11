Sascha Funke’s “Zug um Zug” is Both Melancholic and Euphoric

Remember clubbing back in the summer of 2010? You were young and full of hope and a night wasn’t complete without hearing “Moses” by Sascha Funke and Nina Kraviz. You might even hear a DJ dropping it today as an educational tool, a reminder that deep house existed before Kiesza and Route 94. Sascha Funke’s been DJing and putting out records since the 90s. He knows his stuff.

You’re here for house not history so let’s head back to the present day and concentrate on Funke’s triumphant return to everyone’s favourite Cologne label Kompakt. “Zug um Zug” is a masterful mix of melancholy and euphoria. This one’s for the heads.

“Zug um Zag” is out now on Kompakt.