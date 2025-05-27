Premiere: Seattle Rappers Oblé Reed and Travis Thompson Drop “Roll Call”

Seattle hip-hop has a rich and eclectic history. From a national perspective, the lineage can be traced back to artists like Sir Mix-a-Lot and his Grammy-winning, No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, “Baby Got Back.” Other big-name Grammy winners include Ishmael Butler of Digable Planets and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.

Now, new names are bubbling up to the top in the Pacific Northwest. And perhaps the most popular in the city today are Oblé Reed and Travis Thompson. Both are keen lyricists, and both know how to crack a joke with the best of them when the moment comes. And together on a track? Well, that’s just hip-hop chef’s kiss.

VICE got the chance to unveil the new track, “Roll Call,” which features Travis Thompson and comes from Oblé Reed’s forthcoming album, Line Leaders. Fans of Reed can see him at upcoming shows in New York City, Los Angeles, and Seattle. And check out our interview with him here.

VICE: There’s a long history of excellence when it comes to Seattle hip-hop. What do you see the city bringing to the table when it comes to the art form now?

OBLÉ REED: I think the through line between all Seattle hip-hop, while seemingly all over the map sonically, is the storytelling and the authenticity that can be felt in every artist’s music. The pen is still so heavily respected, and you can see the attention to detail that we all put into crafting our narrative. We also unapologetically represent our city and our region from the live

instrumentation in the tracks, the lyricism painting a picture of our home, to the visuals that

accompany the music—everything feels Seattle. The history of the city in hip-hop is so rich, and the next generation is carrying the torch of that legacy, bringing the community and culture into a whole new light.

VICE: How do you feel you fit into the greater landscape when it comes to Seattle music?

OR: It was hard for me to find my footing in the scene at first. I’m still young in the game and,

admittedly, was originally far removed from the true culture of Seattle music growing up. That

meant that understanding the landscape of it all came with a lot of groundwork and pushing outside my comfort zone. But I am hungry and am always trying to be the best at what I do, while also not letting ego get in the way of building something special for my home.

I have found my space as a bridge-builder for the city. I feel like my mission is to go out and seek knowledge, resources, and opportunities to bring back for my community, all the while representing them in all the places where the journey takes me. Seattle runs through my veins and is a prominent part of who I am as an artist. I truly believe that this city is one of the most creative places on earth, and if I can be one of those people who can bring eyes back to showcase all that we have, then I am living my purpose.

VICE: What is the origin story of this new album?

OR: This idea originated from a feeling of being far removed from hip-hop culture and the energy. Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, I feel we are often overlooked compared to cities like L.A., New York, and even Atlanta or Chicago. So I wanted to force a conversation. In an industry, and honestly a world, that feels so fractured right now, I felt that what we all needed to see the most was community and collaboration.

I set out to get as many of the artists that I feel like are on the next wave of hip-hop and are carrying the torch for our generation together on one mixtape. Something that we could all look back on in five to ten years and recognize as the moment before the moment. It started with only a couple of the homies and then grew into 15+ of the hottest artists, all seeing the vision and understanding the need for unity.

Line Leaders is a statement that the culture is in good hands. It is the perfect balance of ego and humility, the best of the best coming together to be a part of something that is bigger than themselves. All rallied by some kid from Seattle. It will be impossible to ignore the energy and the noise that we are making.

VICE: Tell me about the chemistry between you and Travis Thompson on the track?

OR: Travis and I have been homies for a minute now. He took me on one of my first ever tours and showed me what is really possible coming out of Seattle, so it felt like it was only right to have him on the intro of this project. On the track, you can tell we both just love to rap, like it’s fun, and we are just trying to flex the pen. I actually recorded all my parts of the song while I was on tour with him.

My team made an impromptu stop in L.A. for a session after driving for like 12 hrs, and I wrote/tracked the song at like 9 am off of no sleep, just pure adrenaline, delusion, and hunger. A month or two later, I pitched the track to Trav, and he was down for it. When I pulled up on him, his verse and energy felt like it encapsulated exactly what I was going for with the mixtape. “Roll Call” is two Seattle boys representing where they are from and what’s to come.

VICE: What’s next for you?

OR: This Line Leaders project drops on June 11, and I am hosting three free shows for it (L.A., New York, and Seattle) where I will bring out as many artists from the mixtape as possible to come be a part of the moment. I want the culture and the industry to feel this. We are keeping the foot on the pedal and making it happen day by day.

There’s obviously going to be more music and visuals, and shows, too. But with how much my life has changed in the last two years as I have been releasing music, who knows what even tomorrow holds…? What I do know is that all eyes will be shifting towards the PNW, and when they look, we will be ready.