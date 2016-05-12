PREMIERE: Sick Sad World Surf Asphalt Waves in Their Video for “Skateboarding Girl”

Photo by Eleanor Petry



Time to emerge from that dank cave and inflate those kiddie pools because Sick Sad World’s “Skateboarding Girl” is here to calmly shred its way into summer with a very DIY music video for the sticky summer single.

Direct and to the point, Olympia guitar pop prophet and Sick Sad World’s frontman Jake Jones croons his ballad of melancholic summer love while a softly haloed girl skates through the suburban streets. It is at once an ode to things to come and simultaneous acknowledgment of its inevitable end.

Videos by VICE

The track—lifted from their debut album Fear and Lies—opens with the question: “Are you as excited for this moment as I am?” On the cusp of kicking off their summer tour the band may well be asking that themselves. Catch one of their shows below, and be sure to fullscreen the sidewalk-surfing, hose-drinking music video below.

Sick Sad World Tour Dates:

5/12 Seattle,WA @ The Future (w/ Lisa Prank, Kitten Forever, Autocaccoon)

5/13 Olympia, WA @ Stump House

5/14 Portland, OR @ ESB House (w/ Mope Grooves, Mike Sherk)

5/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Underground

5/17 Denver, CO @ Juice Church (w/ Petite Gargon, Total Goth)

5/19 Iowa City, IA @ Governor’s Mansion (w/ The Blendours, Curt Oren, Liv Carrow)

5/20 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean (w/ La Luz)

5/21 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue (w/ La Luz)

5/22 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium (w/ La Luz, Shannon and the Clams)

5/24 Missoula, MT @ Stage 112 (w/ La Luz)

5/25 Calgary, Canada @ Palomino Social Club (w/ La Luz, Shannon and the Clams)

5/27 Vancouver, Canada @ Biltmore Cabaret (w/ La Luz)

5/31 Pendleton, OR @ Great Pacific (w/ La Luz)

6/1 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios (w/ La Luz)

6/2 Arcata, CA @ Richard’s Goat (w/ La Luz)

6/4 Santa Rosa, CA @ Arlene Francis Center (w/ La Luz)

6/5 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater (w/ La Luz)