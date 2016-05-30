PREMIERE: Stream sir Was’ Immersive, Disorienting ‘Says Hi’

Wandering through Says Hi, the debut EP from Gothenburg producer sir Was premiering on Noisey today, can be a disorienting experience. Every track is an immersion in new space, setting up an environment and inspecting it half-dumbstruck. A strained falsetto vibrates through it all, never quite settling or dominating its environment.

From the top, it’s an ambitious project, too. On Says Hi, everything is slightly incongruous and, so, nothing is. Take the distant, tinny bag pipes that meander in and out of opener “A Minor Life,” offset by warm woodwind, all slightly off-key but never less than whole. By rights, it shouldn’t work—bagpipes rarely do—but the ground its on is so rich that, somehow, it all comes together.

The heavyish hip-hop beat on “Falcon” gives sir Was—real name Joel Wästberg—the opportunity to push his vocals a little further, to add a little more depth, but even then he’s consumed by the wavering keys around him. And “Near Here” dances awkwardly, threatening a comfortable melody and beat before jerking itself up a half tone and throwing itself off.

For all of Says Hi’s strange grace, though, it’s closer “Crushed” that brings the whole thing together. The beat is simple, but the keys gather together and vibrate, brightening the mix, leaving Wästberg’s voice to work alongside the swell around it. It’s unashamedly pretty without ever drifting into tired simplicity.

Stream the EP below. Says Hi is out 6/3 on City Slang and you can pre-order it right here.