PREMIERE: Watch Skaters Cruise the UK in Their Video for “Rock and Roll Bye Bye”





New York based boys Skaters are currently traipsing around the UK playing shows, eating a lot of chips (fries) and driving about in Brighton in a sick convertible which is a pretty bold move given it could piss down at any moment—but yeah, I guess the trio ARE BOLD LIKE THAT. Tour life: napping, playing, laughing, chewing a lot of gum.

They had this to say:

“This is the new film for the first track off the Rock and Roll Bye Bye EP and the title track of our upcoming album. Our buddy Luke Crawford at The Pie Office came on tour with us last week and shot everything we did. Here is the result. With love, SKATERS.”

Make sure to check out the five-track EP though. From the reggae-tinged swagger of “#1 Record” (oh fickle girls), to the thrashy punk of “Loner,” to the breezy louche pop of the title track. It’s dope.