Stompdown Killaz Fans Rejoice! Snak the Ripper Has Blessed Us With New Video “From The Dirt”



From the Dirt. Courtesy of Stealth Bomb Records.

Fanatic followers of Stompdown Killaz (SDK), the world-wide, Canada-made hip-hop movement, have reason to celebrate today, as their figurehead Snak the Ripper dropped a new video. “From the Dirt” is our first grimy taste from the BC-based rapper’s forthcoming From the Dirt album, set for release on June 17. The album, which can be pre-ordered here, will feature artists like Crooked-I, Ill Bill, Outlawz, Merkules, Dope D.O.D., and Jaclyn Gee. The new video by Stuey Kubrick shows Snak brandishing a chainsaw, while ripping through mud pits on the back of a jacked up truck, and wearing his signature SDK ski mask. While Snak is known for his party-hard lifestyle, he gets introspective on this track. Lines like “Junkies out here sharin’ needles/ the life we livin’ is barely legal” and “ I can’t believe I ain’t dead yet” seem to reference his early rap career, when he was homeless and drug addicted.

Videos by VICE

“A lot of rappers represent their cities, but I don’t,” Snak told us during a phone interview, “I represent all cities, small towns, and dirty patches. I come from the dirt.” Watch the video below.

Devin Pacholik is a chainsaw safety advocate from Saskatchewan. Follow him on Twitter.