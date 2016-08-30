PREMIERE: Springtime Carnivore – “Raised by Wolves”

Photo by Lenae Day

Busy Ms. Greta Morgan. Already this month she released a covers record with La Sera’s Katy Goodman (stream the whole thing here), and now she’s here touting her latest offering as Springtime Carnivore. Lifted from her upcoming new LP Midnight Room, “Raised by Wolves” is a sprightly pop number, with the perfect pinch of melancholy and a smidge of Rod Stewart’s “Young Turks”—which, if you’re not familiar, please get involved immediately. (Side note: Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” totally lifted from this Rod classic!)

“In mythology, a ‘trickster’ is a character who rebels against authority, toys with laws of the universe, uses secret knowledge to orchestrate devious schemes, and is a catalyst for us to question our long-held beliefs,” explains Morgan. “I wrote this song after meeting a few people in a row who fit this archetype. Tricksters are challenging and exciting, but force me to ask the lyrics of this song, ‘Can I ever let you close to me?’

“Chris Coady [YYYs, TVOTR], who produced the record, pushed for the lead guitar sound, which I first resisted and then totally fell in love with. I think it sounds like a toy store combusting and all the bells in toys ringing at once.”

Listen below and and go catch SC on tour with La Sera!

Springtime Carnivore Tour Dates (with La Sera)

10/07: Glasshouse – Pomona, CA

10/08: The Hideout – San Diego, CA

10/09: Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ

10/10: Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM

10/12: Sidewinder – Austin, TX

10/13: Club Dada – Dallas, TX

10/15: Firebird – St. Louis, MO

10/16: High Watt – Nashville, TN

10/18: Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

10/19: Pinhook – Chapel Hill, NC

10/20: Song Byrd – Washington, DC

10/22: Mercury Lounge – New York, NY

10/23: Baby’s All Right – Brooklyn, NY

10/25: Brookline Teen Center – Boston, MA

10/26: Mohawk – Buffalo, NY

10/28: Silver Dollar – Toronto, ON

10/29: El Club – Detroit, MI

10/30: Empty Bottle – Chicago, IL

11/01: Lost Lake – Denver, CO

11/02: Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT

11/03: Holland Project – Reno, NV

11/04: Swedish American Hall – San Francisco, CA

11/05: Bootleg Theater – Los Angeles, CA

Midnight Room is out October 7th via Autumn Tone Records