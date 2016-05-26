PREMIERE: Stream Kino Kimino’s Excellent LP ‘Bait Is for Sissies’

Get ready to feel fighty and full of it. Full of life, full of fury, full of wanting to never compromise. The scuzzy distortion on the guitars, the rolling drums, and Kino Kimono’s sharply angled vocals all smack of jittery dissatisfaction and 90s musical tropes.

“Passion is the mashed potato of my love,” she sings on the supersonic opener “Passion.” We have no idea what she’s on about but it sounds good. And tasty.

Kino Kimono is Kim Talon and Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo and Steve Shelley (so those aforementioned touchstones make total sense). Above is the premiere of the brilliant titled debut Bait Is for Sissies—a record that derives its power from outsider angst and relationship betrayal. We’ve all been there. There’s some sweet stuff in there too, of course (the ukulele cute of “Grapes”).

“Making this LP was the best recording experience I’ve ever had and that’s mostly because of my (insanely talented) producer, John Agnello,” explains Talon. “We had so much fun creating these tracks with Steve Shelley and Lee Ranaldo, there’s really no joy like making music with artists that inspire you to the stars.”

Kino Kimino Tour Dates

5/29: Inverness, Scotland @ Mad Hatters

5/30: Edinburgh, Scotland @ Sneaky Pete’s

6/1: London, UK @ The Workshop

6/2: Camden, UK @ Dublin Castle

6/3: Wigan, UK @ The Old Courts

6/4: Bristol, UK @ The Cube

6/23: Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Lodge

6/25: Cincinnati, OH @ The Comet

6/26: Lexington, KY @ The Best Friend

6/27: Indianapolis, IN @ Melody Inn

6/28: Chicago, IL @ Live Wire

6/29: Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

6/30: Fort Wayne, IN @ The Tiger Room

7/1: Columbus, OH @ Spacebar

7/2: Harrisburg, PA @ HBG Makespace

7/3: Brooklyn, NY @ Shea Stadium

Bait Is for Sissies is out on Wavves’ Ghost Ramp label on 6.3.