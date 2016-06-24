PREMIERE: Streets of Laredo – 99.9%

Photo by Jessie Sara English

Have we mentioned that today is awful yet? Oh yes we did, when we were writing about Miguel’s latest song just a few hours ago. Sorry, but it’s hard to get your brain concerned about pop music and like, whatever Biebs is upset about when the world is falling into a dark hole and fear is winning and history has taught us sweet FA. Still, these New Zealand-to-NYC transplants are a bright spot today, not least because their song isn’t driveling on about a broken heart: they’re actually using their brains to write lyrics that should hopefully inspire some consideration. The rolling drums and warm brass might be plushly uplifting like Sufjan at his perkiest, but all this belies the bleakness of these lines.

Videos by VICE

The single serves as a teaser for the band’s sophomore album, produced by John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Sonic Youth) and it’s scheduled for release this fall.

Dave Gibson had this to say about the songs inspiration: “Most of these lyrics were written on a napkin at a bar in the East Village, in possibly the most stereotypical & clichéd way one could imagine—a depressed songwriter finishes his shit day job, goes to Black & White [local East Village dive] by himself, gets drunk, and writes lyrics on a napkin. There was also a poet, and he was yelling.”

Listen below and catch The Streets of Laredo on tour.

Streets of Laredo Tour Dates

July 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

July 07 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note*

July 9 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

July 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

July 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

July 13 – Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park*

July 14 – Fairfield, CT @ StageOne

July 15 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre*

July 18 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement

July 19 – Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge*

July 20 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge*

July 22 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s*

July 23 – Chicago, IL @ Wicker Park Fest

July 25 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

July 27 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva*

July 28 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater*

July 29 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern^

*w/ Shakey Graves

^w/ Lawrence

“99.9%” is out via Canvasback Music (US) / Dine Alone Records (WW).