PREMIERE: Take Charge with Bear Hands’ NSFW Video for “Boss”

Brooklyn-based band Bear Hands have made their rounds this year after releasing their third studio album, You’ll Pay For This, in April. Today, we’re getting weird with the premiere of their new video for single “Boss,”—directed by Ethan Berger and edited by Bear Hands guitarist Ted Feldman—a jaunt through a day in the life of stay-at-home Dad played by the ever-raven-maned Robert Rexx.

Feeling powerless, the man goes on a job hunt, only to find himself at a bar with friends taking shots and doing lines in the bathroom before…well, watch for yourself.

Videos by VICE

“It’s always exciting to get an opportunity to make something with Ted,” Berger says. “He’s been a close friend and collaborator since college. He’s in the band but he also edited the video. I wrote this for Robert. Robert plays a stay at home dad — but not by choice. His home life makes him claustrophobic. He internalizes this until the end of the video — his family’s there to clean up. The people who make him feel trapped are the ones to clean up his mess.”

Watch the video and see Bear Hands’ upcoming tour dates below.

Tour Dates:



07 OCT 2016 AUSTIN, TX AUSTIN CITY LIMITS FESTIVAL INFO TICKETS

08 OCT 2016 SAN ANTONIO, TX AZTEC THEATER INFO TICKETS

10 OCT 2016 TULSA, OK THE VANGUARD INFO TICKETS

12 OCT 2016 FAYETTEVILLE, AR GEORGE’S MAJESTIC LOUNGE INFO TICKETS

13 OCT 2016 KANSAS CITY, MO THE RECORD BAR INFO TICKETS

14 OCT 2016 ST. LOUIS, MO THE READY ROOM INFO TICKETS

16 OCT 2016 MADISON, WI HIGH NOON SALOON INFO TICKETS

18 OCT 2016 FERNDALE, MI THE MAGIC BAG INFO TICKETS

19 OCT 2016 COLUMBUS, OH A&R MUSIC BAR INFO TICKETS

20 OCT 2016 CINCINNATI, OH 20TH CENTURY THEATRE INFO TICKETS

21 OCT 2016 NASHVILLE, TN MERCY LOUNGE INFO TICKETS

23 OCT 2016 JACKSONVILLE, FL 1904 MUSIC HALL INFO TICKETS

24 OCT 2016 GAINESVILLE, FL HIGH DIVE INFO TICKETS

25 OCT 2016 FT. LAUDERDALE, FL REVOLUTION INFO TICKETS

26 OCT 2016 TAMPA, FL THE RITZ YBOR INFO TICKETS

28 OCT 2016 NEW ORLEANS, LA VOODOO FESTIVAL INFO

29 OCT 2016 ATLANTA, GEORGIA RADIO 105.7’S SAINTS & SINNERS HALLOWEEN SHOWINFO TICKETS

31 OCT 2016 PHILADELPHIA, PA ELECTRIC FACTORY INFO TICKETS

01 NOV 2016 BOSTON, MA HOUSE OF BLUES INFO TICKETS

03 NOV 2016 WASHINGTON, DC ECHOSTAGE INFO TICKETS

04 NOV 2016 NEW YORK, NY UNITED PALACE THEATRE INFO TICKETS

05 NOV 2016 NEW HAVEN, CT COLLEGE STREET MUSIC HALL INFO TICKETS

07 NOV 2016 TORONTO, ON, CANADA SOUND ACADEMY INFO TICKETS

09 NOV 2016 CHICAGO, IL RIVIERA THEATRE INFO TICKETS

10 NOV 2016 CLEVELAND, OH GROG SHOP INFO TICKETS

11 NOV 2016 BUFFALO, NY WAITING ROOM INFO TICKETS

Photo: Courtesy of Bear Hands.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.