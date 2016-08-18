Tayla’s “Call Me Danger” is a Summer Banger Straight From the Midlands

Birmingham gal Tayla is the kind of singer, songwriter and performer we need in 2016. Bowling straight into her glo up with a track-cum-mission statement titled “Call Me Danger”, premiering below, Tayla sort of sounds like what would happen if you threw “Lean On” into a blender with 90s R&B ‘tude and G-funk beats – which is the scenic route to saying: it’s lit. This is basically the summer anthem we’ve been missing. I wouldn’t be surprised if the sheer volume of vibes present on this track was enough to stop the world rotating and leave the UK in a state of perpetual sunshine.

In Tayla’s own words: “’Call Me Danger’ is about feeling 100% confident and not giving a flying fuck about what anyone else thinks. Going out, having your look on point, feeling killer sexy and having the attitude to back it up.”

Give it a listen below.