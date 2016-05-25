Grime Crew The Square Are Back, and They Want You To Know You Can’t “Defeat Us”

In the last eighteen months – via music from new MCs like Jammz, AJ Tracey, Mez, Izzie Gibbs, and more – we’ve seen the fresh-faced young team of the British grime scene mutate into something of a golden generation. But one thing we’ve seen little of, is the formation of new crews. Not crews that are disparate groups of MCs loosely connected via social media or postcodes, but real crews – a la Boy Better Know, Newham Generals, Ruff Sqwad – who are in a constant state of collaboration and can detonate a rave just by being in the same room.

When Novelist departed teenage grime crew The Square last year, most people assumed that the one seriously promising collective might slowly break apart into solo projects or, even worse, non-existence. But since Elf Kid dropped the Amerie-sampling breakthrough hit “Golden Boy” (produced by Lolingo) just before Christmas, it’s been one thing after another for South London crew; there’s been new bangers from DeeJillz and Faultsz, and a production credit for Blakie on Skepta’s Konnichiwa.

Videos by VICE

Today, we’re premiering their full force return track, and if you thought 2014’s “Pengaleng” was a heater, then wait until you’ve aired “Defeat Us” – a red alert warning with more bars than Wormwood Scrubs. The track (which was produced by Lewisham beatmakers Blakie & Sammo) comes from their forthcoming debut album as a crew, and rumour has it there is a feature length documentary on the way from legendary grime photographer Simon Wheatley. So, keep ’em peeled, and listen to today’s premiere below.