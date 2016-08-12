Enter the Perverted, Drug-Addled World of TITAN with “Dama Fina”



Photo by Mark Powell

Things were very different when TITAN started out. When the Mexican trio published their first album, Terrodisco, back in 1995, there were basically no bands in Mexico that meshed the alternative, electronic and pop music scenes, and even less heard of were acts that had their music published in international cult labels like Emperor Norton, appeared in magazines like SPIN, or even went on tour to Europe. Yet TITAN managed to achieve all those things with their experimental brand of dance music, all the while maintaining a cult status in their home country.

Twenty-one years have passed since TITAN published that first EP, and after ten years of silence, the project composed of Julián Lede, Emilio Acevedo and Jay de la Cueva (who recently toured the world with one of his other side projects, Mexrrissey), will be releasing their fourth studio LP, DAMA, this October, via ATP Recordings. The record was produced by Nick Launay (Arcade Fire, Nick Cave, Yeah Yeah Yeahs) and features collaborations with legends like Gary Numan and Egyptian Lover. “They are artists that we have respected since we were teenagers, so it’s a luxury to have them in the album,” say the band members.

DAMA represents a major shift in the band’s sound, and there’s no better example of it than “Dama Fina”, the lead single, whose video we are glad to present below. “We’d never worked with that kind of structures before,” Lede told Noisey of the techno influenced track. “It sounds like TITAN, but from another perspective.” On their press release, the band added “We wanted the first single to be a song that people would be uncomfortable with, and ‘Dama Fina’ works very well for that purpose.”

The video, directed Rogelio Sikander, takes that level of uncomfortableness even further, depicting a drug addled world where post-apocalyptic warriors sacrifice nymphs in rituals in order to produce purer drugs. Yeah, it gets that crazy.

Watch it below.

DAMA will be published on 10/28 via ATP Recordings.