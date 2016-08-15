B.C. Rapper Vicky Chand is Awesome in His Awesome Video For “Awesome”



Photo via Youtube



When is the last time you felt so good, you didn’t give a damn about your problems? To achieve this state, it usually takes a combination of sex, drugs, and or perhaps a really good grilled cheese sandwich. Surrey, B.C. rapper Vicky Chand’s new song, “Awesome,” takes listeners to that blissful place (sandwich not included). Produced by KC Beatz, the song comes from the emcee’s GBA (Guilty By Association) album. Chand’s hedonistic anthem promotes “livin’ with no caution.” During one verse, he also sums up the greatest love story of our generation: “We fukin’ and we talk shit.”

“Where I come from we get a lot of bad press,” Chand says, “Every time you turn on the news you hear some negative coverage about Surrey. It affects the way people view us and how we view ourselves. If you go anywhere else and say you’re from Surrey you automatically get dirty looks. The whole concept of this song/video was to embrace our city and appreciate where we come from and everything we’ve been through. I’m all with tryna bring some positivity but I feel like the first step to improving our city is by respecting it.” Watch the Chris Genre directed video for Vicky Chand’s “Awesome” below:

Devin Pacholik is a writer based in Saskatchewan and he technically works for us now. Follow him on Twitter.