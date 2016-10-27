PREMIERE: Watch A Boogie wit Da Hoodie Mob Out in the Video for “Timeless”

​Bronx native A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, or A Boogie for short, has stamped himself as one of rap’s most promising newcomers, joining fellow New York rappers Dave East, Young M.A., and Desiigner as the city’s newest wave of talent. In a short amount of time, the 20-year-old A Boogie, who hails from The Bronx’s High Bridge neighborhood, has gained over 45 million Youtube views, a handful of tracks with over 9 million plays on Soundcloud, and even a few guest appearances on Drake and Future’s Summer Sixteen tour. His February-released Artist mixtape was met with rave reviews and tomorrow, he’s dropping a follow-up six-track EP titled TBA: The Bigger Artist​.

​Today we’re premiering a video for A Boogie’s song “Timeless,” a tune produced by SpinKing that’s more R&B than rap. The track is featured on TBA. In the video, A Boogie mobs out with friends and walks around New York City. Watch the clip below.

Videos by VICE

​

Photo: Screengrab from video via Youtube

Follow Noisey on Twitter​