PREMIERE: Watch Earl St. Clair Spark a Non Stop Party in His “Good Time” Video

Cleveland native and recent Def Jam signee Earl St. Clair’s throwback approach to soul is a refreshing pause from the lot of today’s uptempo music. The singer’s moment came when he appeared as a guest on Avicii’s 2015 hit “Pure Grinding” which has now amassed over 19 million views. Earlier this year, St. Clair performed a jazzy set with frequent collaborator Bibi Bourelly for her song “Perfect” on The Late Show. Today, we’re premiering the video for St. Clair’s recently released song “Good Time”—a funky upbeat track that inspires those in the visual to dance uncontrollably until they pass the energy to someone else. St. Clair makes an appearance at the lyric video’s end. Watch “Good Time” below.

Photo: Screengrab from video via YouTube

