PREMIERE: Watch NoMBe’s “Kemosabe” Video

Photo by Tarek Reid and Gio Solis

Like a dollop of Half & Half in your coffee, or some clotted cream on your scones, NoMBe’s R&B is smooth and rich and delicious and not nearly as bad for you. Phewf. Over the years the German-born singer has lived everywhere from NYC to Montreal to Miami to Costa Rica, but he now calls LA his home. He’s been making music for a minute, but in the past year he’s dropped tunes that’ve been racking up millions and millions of plays on Soundcloud. His latest, “Kemosabe,” was posted five months ago. The beat is a lickety-skip and there’s a lil’ bit of D’Angelo to his swerve. Below is the premiere of the video for said song which sees him cruising round NYC’s Chinatown in a limo with his limo driver. Casual. Honestly it makes me want some hand-pulled noodles STAT.

Videos by VICE

“This visual is supposed to capture the emotion of the song from a new, maybe even unexpected perspective,” explains NoMBe. “Our goal was to re-interpret what ‘She made damn sure we never gon’ be friends’ can mean to another person, in this case the limo driver. I think the team did a phenomenal job and I hope it is as fun to watch as it is to listen to.”