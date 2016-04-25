PREMIERE: Watch Stars At Night’s Raucous Video for “Searching”



Photo via Band

A few weeks ago, we brought you the debut single of kick-ass punk rockers Stars at Night. “Searching” is a Siouxsie and the Banshees meets The Bags, meets Yeah Yeah Yeahs with fucking powerful rock ’n’ roll chords. Listening to their song will make you want to punch the nearest breakable thing and riot against the patriarchy and bullshit people.

The video for the East LA band’s single is just as powerful, just as inspiring, and just as raw as the song itself. It features the members performing spooly rituals and being all-around cool witches. Check it out below.

