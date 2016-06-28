PREMIERE: Watch The Strokes’ Perfectly Bizarre Video for “Threat of Joy”



It’s been three years since The Strokes’ last album and five years since the band have appeared together in a music video (2013’s “All The Time” was a montage of old band footage), but now the legendary NYC quintet are back with new EP, Future Present Past, and a video to accompany our favorite song from the collection: “Threat of Joy.”

Premiering on Noisey’s YouTube channel and directed by long-term artistic cohort Warren Fu (who’s worked extensively with everyone from Daft Punk to Snoop to Haim to Weezer), this video is surreal and random and weird. There’s mystery. There’s subterfuge. There’s choreography. There are sly looks and a bewildering plot. It’s good to have them back.



Read our cover story on Julian Casablancas here.



Director: Warren Fu

Director of Photography: Byron Werner

Executive Producer: Haley Moffett

Producers: Jona Ward & Peter Williams

Production Designer: Maxwell Orgell



