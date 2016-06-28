PREMIERE: Watch The Strokes’ Perfectly Bizarre Video for “Threat of Joy”

It’s been three years since The Strokes’ last album and five years since the band have appeared together in a music video (2013’s “All The Time” was a montage of old band footage), but now the legendary NYC quintet are back with new EP, Future Present Past, and a video to accompany our favorite song from the collection: “Threat of Joy.”
Premiering on Noisey’s YouTube channel and directed by long-term artistic cohort Warren Fu (who’s worked extensively with everyone from Daft Punk to Snoop to Haim to Weezer), this video is surreal and random and weird. There’s mystery. There’s subterfuge. There’s choreography. There are sly looks and a bewildering plot. It’s good to have them back.
Videos by VICE
Read our cover story on Julian Casablancas here.
Director: Warren Fu
Director of Photography: Byron Werner
Executive Producer: Haley Moffett
Producers: Jona Ward & Peter Williams
Production Designer: Maxwell Orgell
GET IT NOW:
Cult Records: http://smarturl.it/fppcult
iTunes: http://smarturl.it/fppitunes
Independent Record Stores: http://smarturl.it/fppindie
Amazon: http://smarturl.it/fppamazon
LISTEN NOW:
Spotify: http://smarturl.it/fppspotify
Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/thestrokesapple
Google Play: http://smarturl.it/fppgoogleplay
FOLLOW:
Facebook: http://smarturl.it/thestrokesfb
Twitter: http://smarturl.it/thestrokestw
Instagram: http://smarturl.it/thestrokesig
Official Website: http://smarturl.it/thestrokessite
http://thestrokes.com
http://www.cultrecords.com