PREMIERE: Watch Thirsty 4 Pop Pull Capers in Colorful Video, “Tranzlator 2.0”

Brooklyn duo Thirsty 4 Pop’s members Azia Toussaint and Jahzeel Delgado met when the two attended Virginia State University. Due to their shared passions for writing and fashion, the name “Thirsty 4 Pop” was initially thought of for a blog where they planned to share their interests within the aforementioned fields but styling opportunities derailed those plans. Instead, Toussaint and Jahzeel made connections in the music world through styling artists and eventually decided to come together as a rap duo.

In 2014, they released their debut mixtape The Ratchet Sessions in which they spoke on female empowerment, equality, and assertiveness. Gearing up to release an EP titled Die Hard, today we’re premiering a video from Thirsty 4 Pop for their song “Tranzlator 2.0.” The trap-leaning track features a hook that translates itself from Spanish to English and in the video, the two ride around pulling capers, starting with a speedy getaway, then ending up in a cooly lit living room, lulling a man to sleep before hitting his stash. To learn about the inspiration between the song and video, we spoke with Thirsty 4 Pop. Watch “Tranzlator 2.0” below.

Noisey: How did the concept for “Tranzlator 2.0” and its video come about?

Thirsty 4 Pop: The concept just happened. We were going through some beats and the one that jumped out the most just so happened to be from The Order (producers of Beyoncé’s “Drunk in Love”).The whole squad was in the studio and we came up with an idea of actually translating each other on the track, so we did and built the concept around that plus it highlighted our cultures. The first version was just titled “Tranzlator” but it was missing our EDM vibe we always have so we asked producer Faroah Black (Azia’s dad) to sit with it a few days. He actually produces a lot of our stuff and he added a sick breakdown and “Tranzlator 2.0” was born.

As for the video, we do all treatments, styling and stuff for our videos ourselves and we usually always incorporate some type of anime or cartoon feel to bring our imaginations to life. As we hope to be a cartoon or anime series one day, you’ll see that influence in our video. You’ll also see us promoting girl power and togetherness in the video. You’ll actually see that a lot in our projects to come because that’s who we are; we really are like sisters in real life and we want to see more women come together in that way in not only the music industry but all across the board.

How did you become a duo?

Thirsty 4 P.o.P which stands for Power of Pussy was actually suppose to be a blog where we combined our expertise of writing and fashion together but we got so many styling jobs after working with Tabi Bonney, Fat Trel, & Cool Kids Forever Ent. for the first time as a duo that we kept building on that. And as our working relationship grew, our friendship grew. Azia always did music and was in an R&B group before this but wanted to switch gears a little bit so she asked Jahzeel what did she think about doing music. Jahzeel had dibbed and dabbed in the sport before so she was down. Azia called her dad asked him what he thought. He believed from the start so here we are a few years later, still T4P.



Photo by Mr Guerra.

