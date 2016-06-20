PREMIERE: Watch Violent Femmes’ Video for “Issues”

Tempestuous relationships then, of course, are capable of even wilder ups and downs. Make-up romps are rad! But you still have to fight—probably about something stupid like whether or not AC/DC is the best band of all-time (they are)—to get there. Milwaukee’s folk-punk heroes Violent Femmes get that, and the new video for “Issues” from their latest record We Can Do Anything (their first full length in six years) lays it out with a couple stick figures going at it in more ways than one.
“Video director David Gladstein has distilled the musical and sociological anxiety embodied in the song into a pithy and minimalist stick figure drama,” says bassist Brian Ritchie. “Anyone who has ever been in a problematic relationship will laugh, cry and laugh again. We can’t wait to unleash it on the public and wait for the nominations to come in.”
Videos by VICE
Violent Femmes Tour Dates
June
21 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre – SOLD OUT
23 – Norfolk, VA – NorVa – SOLD OUT
25 – Frederick, MD – Flying Dog – SOLD OUT
26 – Columbia, MD – DC101 Radio Show
July
5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave
7 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
9 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
10 – Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
12 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
14 – St Louis, MO – Pageant
16 – Kansas City, MO – KRZZ Beach Ball Buzz
17 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
20 – Austin, TX – Stubbs
22 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival
23 – Buffalo, NY – Kerfuffle Radio Festival
24 – Toronto, ON – The Massey
We Can Do Anything is out now via Add It Up Productions
Matt Williams is a writer and photographer based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.