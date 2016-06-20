PREMIERE: Watch Violent Femmes’ Video for “Issues”

Tempestuous relationships then, of course, are capable of even wilder ups and downs. Make-up romps are rad! But you still have to fight—probably about something stupid like whether or not AC/DC is the best band of all-time (they are)—to get there. Milwaukee’s folk-punk heroes Violent Femmes get that, and the new video for “Issues” from their latest record We Can Do Anything (their first full length in six years) lays it out with a couple stick figures going at it in more ways than one.

“Video director David Gladstein has distilled the musical and sociological anxiety embodied in the song into a pithy and minimalist stick figure drama,” says bassist Brian Ritchie. “Anyone who has ever been in a problematic relationship will laugh, cry and laugh again. We can’t wait to unleash it on the public and wait for the nominations to come in.”

Violent Femmes Tour Dates

June

21 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre – SOLD OUT

23 – Norfolk, VA – NorVa – SOLD OUT

25 – Frederick, MD – Flying Dog – SOLD OUT

26 – Columbia, MD – DC101 Radio Show

July

5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave

7 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

9 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

10 – Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

12 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

14 – St Louis, MO – Pageant

16 – Kansas City, MO – KRZZ Beach Ball Buzz

17 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

20 – Austin, TX – Stubbs

22 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival

23 – Buffalo, NY – Kerfuffle Radio Festival

24 – Toronto, ON – The Massey



We Can Do Anything is out now via Add It Up Productions



Matt Williams is a writer and photographer based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.