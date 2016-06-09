Explore Vegas and the Starry Desert in Big Wild’s Video for “Aftergold” Featuring Tove Styrke

Couple things to note:

This song will make you feel a helluva lot better if you’re feeling grumpy and low.

If you’re hungover or suffer from motion sickness then please refrain from watching this right now and save it for later.

If not, then press play and run through the wilds of the Nevada desert, flash your cash in Vegas and spin and spin and spin. Big Wild’s “Aftergold,” featuring the giddy-cute vocals of Sweden’s Tove Styrke, is already a certified smash that appears to espouse the mo money, mo problems adage set to a buoyant synth pop track. It came out last year and has had 4.2 million plays on Souncloud since, but has been bereft of a video till now. Premiering above is the Vern Moen-directed video which—niftily cuts Tove’s head in half for the entirety of the short. Never shall her eyes be seen!

Read our interview-cum-ice cream hang with Big Wild here.

Big Wild Tour Dates

Sat. June 11 – Palm Springs, CA @ Splash House

Sat. June 18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater w/ ODESZA

Fri. July 1 – Sun. July 3 – Edgewood, BC @ Kamp Festival

Thu. July 14 – Sat. July 16 – Scranton, PA @ Camp Bisco

Fri. July 22 – Sun. July 24 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

Sat. July 30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Mad Decent Block Party at Revolution Live

Fri. Aug. 5 – Sat. Aug. 6 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion w/ Pretty Lights

Fri. Aug. 5 – Sun. Aug. 7 – Buena Vista, CA @ Vertex Festival

Sun. Aug. 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Mad Decent Block Party Brooklyn at MCU Park

Fri. Sept. 2 – Sun. Sept. 4 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival

Fri. Sept. 9 – Sat. Sept. 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Venue TBD w/ Bassnectar

Fri. Oct. 7 – Sat. Oct. 8 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium w/ Pretty Lights