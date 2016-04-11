PREMIERE: Florida Rapper Wintertime’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Winter’ EP Is the Coldest



If you’ve been floating all soring to the based, positive vibes of Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty’s self-described “bubblegum trap” stunner Lil Boat like the rest of us, there’s a fair chance you’ve heard of Wintertime, who recently teamed up with Yachty on December’s Wintertime on a Boat EP. Based out of Florida, the 19-year-old is steady on the rise in the wake of delicate but driving anthems like “Johnny Dang” and “Thru It All,” cuts that share Yachty’s eagerness to make trap a hookier and decidedly sillier place. Today we bring you Wintertime’s latest, the I Know What You Did Last Winter EP.

The tape features a remix of “Thru It All” guest starring iLoveMakonnen and six other songs about being young and not having all the answers. “Bye Felicia” flips the goofy saying of the same name into a letter to a girl who got too wrapped up in the fame game to be there for him, while “3am” begs another to come home after he ruins the relationship by cheating. Just so things don’t get too too tender, “Metro PCS” and “Thotties” offset the love songs with self-assured (but equally melodic) swag rap. Production’s supplied by Taz Taylor, Gold, Milo, and Winter himself.

I Know What You Did Last Winter—like recent releases from Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, and others—feels like the product of dedicated rap oddballs like Chief Keef, Lil B, and Makonnen trickling down into youth culture and inspiring new strangeness of their own. Stream new Winter below, get out a good sob to “Keylolo,” banish a hater to “Away from Me,” and then purchase on iTunes here.